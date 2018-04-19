WATCH: Syrian Military Showcases Russian-Made Air Defense Systems

The Syrian Ministry of Defense has released a video showcasing some of the country’s air defense systems.

The video, published on Tuesday on the Syrian Defense Ministry's YouTube channel, demonstrates the operation of a number of anti-aircraft systems including the Russian-made Strelets (Archer) launcher unit designed for remote automated firing of Igla and Igla-S type missiles from various ground-based, airborne and sea-based platforms.

The P-15 early warning radar system, Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system, Buk-M, S-125 Pechora, SA-6 Kub and ZSU-23-4 Shilka systems are also featured in the video.

On April 14, the US, France and the UK conducted a joint strike on Syria, firing over 100 missiles, 71 of which were intercepted by Syrian air defense systems.