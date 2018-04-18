Register
00:13 GMT +319 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cybercrime

    US Navy: China Exploiting Academia, US Contractors to Steal Technology

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    As the Chinese armed forces continue modernizing at an unprecedented clip, a top US military official has accused Beijing of stealing US technology “in just about every domain” by taking advantage of defense contractors’ vulnerabilities and embedding assets in academia.

    "I believe they are stealing technology in just about every domain and trying to use it to their advantage," Admiral Philip Davidson told the Senate Committee on Armed Services on Tuesday.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during the Philippines-China Trade and Investment Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Wu Hong/Pool
    Duterte’s Bluster Not Affecting US-Philippine Military Ties - Admiral Harris

    Davidson has been nominated to become the next head of US Pacific Command (PACOM), a role currently occupied by Admiral Harry Harris. Harris is expected to step down from the command to accept his nomination to become the US ambassador to Australia.

    When asked if US technology was helping accelerate China's progress, Davidson remarked that "penetration of the dot-com networks" was a "main concern."

    This included "exploiting technology from our defense contractors, in some instances. And certainly their pursuit in academia is producing some of these understandings for them to exploit" he said, stressing that the Pentagon "should insist on higher standards for the systems that we buy from the commercial" sector.

    The scales in the underwater warfare domain currently tip in favor of the US, according to Davidson, but this is a "perishable advantage," he stressed. "China has identified underseas warfare as a priority, both for increasing their own capabilities as well as challenging ours."

    The Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, Admiral Harry Harris, testifies before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Military Assessment of the Security Challenges in the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S, April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    China Approaches Parity With US Military in All Domains - PACOM Chief

    Davidson listed critical munitions stockpiles and undersea warfare dominance capabilities as PACOM's most critical priorities in written testimony that accompanied his hearing before the Senate.

    Davidson also lamented the lack of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) assets at PACOM's disposal, a concern shared by the Harris. "PACOM only has about a quarter of the ISR it needs in the AoR [area of responsibility]," Davidson said, echoing Harris' February 2018 congressional testimony that "the challenge of gathering credible, deep and penetrating intelligence cannot be overstated."

    Related:

    Russia, China Develop Capabilities to Disable US Satellites, USAF Secretary Says
    How China is Forming a United Front to Counter Trump's Protectionism
    US May Seek to Rejoin TPP to Survive Trade War With China - Expert
    US Efforts to Drive Wedge Between China, Latin America Will Fail – Analysts
    Trump Accuses Russia, China of "Playing Currency Devaluation Game"
    Tags:
    contractors, theft, US Navy, US Pacific Command (PACOM), Philip Davidson, Harry Harris
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse