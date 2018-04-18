Register
07:21 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018

    US Air Force Claims Hit Every Target in Syria Strike With Precision

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 02

    COLORADO SPRINGS (Sputnik) - The US navigation of the air strikes in Syria was precise, and the weapons hit their targets, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said on Tuesday.

    On Saturday, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched over 100 missiles on multiple targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta's Douma that reportedly took place on April 7. The Syrian government has denied the accusations of chemical weapons use and said that the Jaish al-Islam militant group staged the attack to justify potential foreign intervention in Syria.

    "Just a few days ago, British, French and American sailors and airmen destroyed chemical weapons facilities in Syria. Their navigation was precise, their weapons were on target, their battle damage was assessed, and their communications were clear because of capabilities from space," Wilson said at the annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

    The Secretary noted that hardly any military mission did not depend on space now, and stressed the accuracy of the US GPS.

    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US Ineffective Syria Strikes Driven by Poor Target Selection, Bad Intel - Ex-CIA Officer
    "Just 10 years ago, our average GPS accuracy was around one meter. And in January last year we set the current record of a 35-centimeter accuracy, or just over 13 inches," she added.

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles, most of which were shot down by the Syrian air defense. Damascus, which has repeatedly said it eliminated its chemical weapons stockpiles, stated that the attack damaged Syrian infrastructure and left three civilians injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that the strikes had been carried out in violation of the norms and principles of international law.

    The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is looking to investigate the site of the alleged chemical attack in Douma. On Tuesday, the United States and its allies and Western media said that Russia and Syria continue to deny the OPCW access to the site, which the Russian Foreign Ministry called an unscrupulous accusation.

    Related:

    'This Was a Political Message': Kurdish Parties Condemn US-Led Strike on Syria
    After US Missile Strikes in Syria, Is Anyone Safer?
    Ex-US Envoy Explains Goals of Trump’s Strike on Syria
    'Hands off Syria': WATCH People in US Protesting Against Strike on Syria
    Tags:
    airstrike, US Air Force, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok