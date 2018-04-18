US Strategic Command Observed Russia, China Operating Hypersonic Missiles

"We observed Russia and China operating hypersonic missiles," Hyten said on Tuesday. "We have observed both Russia and China testing hypersonic capabilities."
Earlier, Gen. John Hyten in his testimony before the US Senate Armed Services Committee admitted that there is nothing in the US arsenal that could stop Russia's new hypersonic weapons.
Gen. John Hyten also told reporters on Tuesday that the United States and Russia need more dialogue, including at the strategic level, military-to-military dialogue.
"I will always advocate for more dialogue with our potential adversaries. I would like to have more dialogue on the strategic level with Russia and China both," Hyten said. "I continue to advocate for the State Department to have dialogues, I advocate for the administration, I advocate for mil-to-mil dialogues from our nation’s military leadership including myself."
However, STRATCOM commander said that the United States will undoubtedly have to deploy defensive systems in space to counter the offensive systems that the country's adversaries are deploying.
Hyten also said the United States "is going to have to make a decision on what we do in order to challenge somebody else’s space capabilities."
