Register
14:57 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Pantsir-S1 short range missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system is involved in the integrated training on fire control and management of the Far Eastern Military District's Fifth Army at Sergeyevsky base in Primorye Territory. File photo

    Top-3 Things to Know About Pantsir System That Helped Syria Repel Missile Attack

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that Pantsir-S1 systems have shown near 100% efficiency during the US, UK and French strike against Syria, when 71 out of 103 missiles were intercepted. Sputnik reveals why the Pantsir system is so effective.

    Multiple Locator Radars Linked in a Single System

    Before any air-defense system can function, it must first be able to see its target. For this purpose, the Pantsir has 3 "pairs of eyes." The first is a target acquisition radar, which can detect enemy aircraft at a range of between 32 and 45 km 360 degree vision; the second is a tracking radar, which is responsible for locking on to the target when it enters system's range of fire. It can track up to 20 targets in a 45 degree cone-shaped field of view and guide up to 4 missiles simultaneously.

    Pantsir-S1 Weapon System with radar antenna
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Pantsir-S1
    Pantsir-S1 Weapon System with radar antenna

    If that's not enough, there is a third, infrared radar that is capable of detecting, acquiring and tracking targets even in low visibility conditions. It does this fully automatically. The three radars operate at the same time and work as a system. This is how the Pantsir-S1 achieves its impressive rate of engagement, up to 10 targets per minute.

    READ MORE: Pantsir-S1 Repelling US Strikes on Syria Showed 100% Effectiveness — Russian MoD

    It takes only 4 to 6 seconds after a target is acquired to launch the first missile. For the autocannon, this is reduced to 1 to 2 seconds. The system can fire a second missile or switch targets as quickly as 1.5 seconds, which is currently quicker than any other system in the world. In addition to this, it has an anti-EW (electronic warfare) protection, which switches its operational frequencies using random numbers.

    Up to 6 Vehicles Acting in Unison in 5 Modes

    Up to 6 Pantsir-S1 air defense systems can cooperate via a network using one of several modes. For example, they can operate separately using one vehicle acting as a command center, picking targets and assigning them to the other 5 vehicles. Or they can receive direct orders from a more distant command post. The systems are also capable of using a combination of both approaches — a single Pantsir operating as a command center, receiving data from distant outposts or early detection systems and then distributing data and assignments to the separate vehicles in its unit.

    Pantsir-S1 launching missile during drills
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Fomichev
    Pantsir-S1 launching missile during drills

    Every Pantsir-S1 is essentially a self-sufficient system — it can act alone and still be efficient. What is more, it might even survive without protection from other army units — the Pantsir can detect and hit both sea and ground targets. Its weaponry can easily deal with troops and light armored targets.

    READ MORE: Brazil Still Interested in Acquiring Russian Pantsir-S1 Missile Systems

    Modular System Fitting 6 Chassis

    Due to its modular nature, the Pantsir-S1 system can be installed on different platforms. Currently, 6 chassis have been created to fit the system — 4 wheeled and 2 full-track. This allows it to be adapted to different conditions on the ground, making it a lucrative choice for countries all over the world that are interested in buying a reliable air defense system. In addition, the Pantsir can be installed on stationary platforms — on board warships, for example.

    Pantsir-S1 antiaircraft gun / surface-to-air missile system displayed in the run-up to the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in the Moscow Region
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Pantsir-S1 antiaircraft gun / surface-to-air missile system displayed in the run-up to the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in the Moscow Region
    Pantsir-S1 air defence system, full-track chasis
    © Photo : Wikipedia/Vitaly V. Kuzmin
    Pantsir-S1 air defence system, full-track chasis

    Related:

    Pantsir-S1 Repelling US Strikes on Syria Showed 100% Effectiveness - Russian MoD
    Budgetary Restrictions Prevent Brazil From Purchasing Pantsir-S1 From Russia
    Brazil's Potential Purchase of Pantsir-S1 Systems Clogged by Finance Trouble
    Brazil Still Interested in Acquiring Russian Pantsir-S1 Missile Systems
    Russia Hopes for Brazil’s Decision to Buy Pantsir-S1 Air Defense Systems
    Tags:
    top facts, air-defense systems, missile attack, Pantsir-S1, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse