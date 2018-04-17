Register
    In this file photo taken on March 8, 2018 members of the emergency services in green biohazard encapsulated suits re-affix the tent over the bench where Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found in critical condition on March 4 at The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, southern England

    BZ Agent Used to Poison Skripals Active for 3 Days – Russian Intel Vet

    With Britain failing to provide any tangible evidence of Russia's involvement in the Skripal poisoning case, many people are beginning to wonder whether London’s accusations really hold any water.

    The symptoms of Sergei and Yulia Skripals in Salisbury could be indicative of the use of the BZ-type non-lethal nerve gas previously used by NATO and which is effective on humans for a maximum period of three days,” Russian senator and foreign intelligence veteran Igori Morozov told Sputnik.

    “This is a non-lethal nerve gas of the third generation, which remains active from six hours to three days,” Morozov said, adding that the fog that shrouded Salisbury on the day of the alleged attack could have added strength to the agent, just like any precipitation would.

    Igor Morozov said that he had studied the BZ-gas when he was still a military cadet back in the 1970s.

    Police officers prepare equipment as inspectors from the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) begin work at the scene of the nerve agent attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain March 21, 2018
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    BZ Toxin Possible in Skripals’ Samples as Positive Control, Not Lethal Agent
    “We studied it as a chemical weapon in the arsenal of our main adversary,” Morozov said.

    “It looks like some of this gas may still be found in US and British chemical storerooms,” he added.

    Morozov has wondered why an earlier report filed by a Swiss lab about the possible use of such a military chemical in the Skripals’ case was not mentioned by the full OPCW report.

    On Saturday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that a Swiss laboratory detected traces of BZ, which has been used by the US and UK armies, in samples sent by the OPCW experts investigating the poisoning of Skripal.

    When asked about a new information on Swiss experts' findings related to the Salisbury incident, a press officer of the Russian Embassy in London said that "according to the Swiss Federal Institute for NBC-protection in Spiez, its experts discovered traces of toxic chemical called 'BZ' and its precursors.

    “It is a Schedule 2 substance under the Chemical Weapons Convention," the officer said.

    Police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering a supermarket car park pay machine near the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    'Novichok' Creator Says OPCW Report Proves Skripals Poisoned With Another Agent
    On March 4, former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in Salisbury, England.

    London was quick to point a finger at Russia, accusing Moscow of poisoning the Skripals with what British experts claimed was the military-grade nerve agent A234.

    Moscow has strongly denied any role in the Skripals’ poisoning, pointing to the complete absence of evidence linking it to the March 4 attack.

    Yulia Skripal was discharged from the hospital last week. Sergei Skripal is feeling better now, but still remains hospitalized.

    READ MORE: Agent BZ: Top Five Things to Know About New Chemical Found in Skripal Sample

    OPCW report, Swiss lab, discovery, nerve gas, NATO, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Sergei Lavrov, Sergei Skripal, Igor Morozov, United Kingdom, Russia
    Ok