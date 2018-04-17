Naples Mayor Slams US Nuclear Sub Deployment Off Italy Coast

The people of Naples see the recent visit of the US nuclear submarine to the city as a threat to peace.

Naples mayor Luigi de Magistris has complained about a recent visit to the city by a US nuclear submarine which, three weeks later, took part in the missile attack on Syria.

In a letter, sent to the city port’s commander, Rear Admiral Arturo Faraone, the mayor described the official clearance for the US submarine to travel in the area as a breach of an order issued by the Naples City Council in 2015, which declares Naples a "denuclearized zone".

"We would like to see authorized officials preventing such vessels from entering the port of Naples in line with the principles of disarmament, peace, denuclearization and in view of the threat to civil defense such ships could pose to our city in the event of a mishap,” de Magistris wrote.

Admiral Faraone responded by saying the US submarine had never actually entered the port of Naples, remaining three miles away instead. He added that the port authority was acting in line with specific Defense Ministry orders.

The Pentagon earlier posted a video of Tomahawk missiles being fired from the USS Warner at targets in Syria on April 14 when the US, Britain and France launched a series of missile strikes on government facilities in Syria allegedly used in the production of chemical weapons.

The USS Warner, armed with torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles, arrived in the area after taking part in last month’s naval drill off the coast of Sicily.

READ MORE: WATCH: Iraqis Burn US Flag at Protest Against Attack on Syria