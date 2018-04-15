WATCH US Submarine Fire Tomahawk Missiles From Underwater

US Department of Defense has released a video featuring Tomahawk cruise missiles being launched from below the sea surface by Virginia-class submarine USS John Warner.
The launch was conducted from the Mediterranean Sea as part of a missile strike against Syria, conducted by the US, French and British warships and military aircraft.
Watch as @USNavy #sailors aboard #USSJohnWarner (SSN 765) launch a Tomahawk land attack missile on April 14, the from the #MediterraneanSea as part of a multi-national strike operation against the Syrian government. @subgru2 pic.twitter.com/0ynZsRjjPc— U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) 14 апреля 2018 г.
