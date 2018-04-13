Register
15:28 GMT +313 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Indian Navy personnel stand on the INS Vikramaditya, a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier, during the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam on February 6, 2016

    Ukraine Offers Maintenance for Indian Navy's Aircraft Carrier Vikramaditya

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    128

    A Ukrainian defense industry enterprise has also offered to jointly produce gas turbine engines with India apart from signing contracts with an Indian firm for the modernization and localization of production components for armored vehicles of the Indian Army.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In an attempt to carve a bigger space for its defense industry, Ukraine has offered maintenance to the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier Vikramaditya and will jointly produce gas turbine engines with the world's largest importer of defense equipment. The Ukrainian defense industry enterprise has also signed new contracts worth over $20 million with India's state-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for the modernization and localization of the production of components for armored vehicles of the Indian Army.

    "The parties discussed the further participation of Ukrainian defense industry enterprises in modernization and development of the Indian Navy: continued delivery and joint production of gas turbine engines, maintenance of aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya — built by specialists of Mykolaiv shipbuilding plant," UkrOboronProm said in a statement on Thursday.

    Herbicide is sprayed on a soybean field
    © AFP 2018 / YASUYOSHI CHIBA
    Indian Citizens' Group Accuses US, Ukraine of Selling Banned GM Soybean to India
    The statement was released after the meeting between the director general of the SC "UkrOboronProm" and the chief of naval staff of India, Admiral Sunil Lanba, within the framework of DefExpo 2018.

    Indian scientists have reportedly been engaged in the development of gas turbine engines for the last three decades but with little success. Now, the state-owned DRDO wants help from foreign manufacturers to fully develop the engine.

    Ukraine has also evinced interest in the joint production of ships and coastal radar systems, sea buoys and supplies of spare parts for Indian ships and submarines. 

    "The chief of the naval staff of the Republic of India expressed support and interest in cooperating with Ukrainian enterprises in a number of existing projects," the UkrOboronProm statement further read.

    READ MORE: DIY Russian Firepower: The Best Russian Weapons Technology Produced Overseas

    In another development, India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has signed a MoU with Motorsich JSC and Ivchenko Progress SE, Ukraine, for the engine design, development, testing and manufacturing of critical components during the ongoing DefExpo 2018 in Chennai.

    "HAL is already in the process of designing and developing medium thrust and shaft engines. This MoU will facilitate the further strengthening of the development and testing of these indigenous engines," T Suvarna Raju, CMD of HAL, said.

    Both Motorsich JSE and Ivchenko Progress are the manufacturers and suppliers of aeroengines for various platforms situated in Ukraine.

    Related:

    Indian Navy Pushes HAL for Unmanned Helicopters to Keep an Eye on China
    Indian Navy Starts Rescue Operation as Helicopter Crashes Off Coast - Ministry
    Indian Defense Ministry Claims Navy ‘Fully Capable’ Despite Shortfalls
    Indian Navy to Get Boeing's P-8I Simulator for Sophisticated Mission Training
    Tags:
    turbine, aircraft carrier, radar, gas, engine, Ukroboronprom, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse