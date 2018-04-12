Register
20:18 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ka-226T

    India Approves Technical Configuration of Ka-226T, Delivery Likely From 2020

    © Photo : Russian Helicopters
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In October 2016, India and Russia had finalized a broad agreement for a joint venture between Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Russian Helicopters. India will buy the first lot of 60 helicopters in a flyaway condition, while the remaining 140 will be made in India under the joint venture.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has approved the technical configuration of the Russian Kamov Ka-226T multi-role military helicopters — which is expected to begin replacing the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters of the Indian armed forces by 2020.

    "Approval of helicopter configuration to be delivered and assembled in India means that the technical aspects of the project have been finalized. We and our Indian partners shall commence the preparation of contractual documents in the near future," Andrey Boginsky, the director general of Russian Helicopters Holding Company said at DefExpo, a biennial exhibition of weapons and military platforms, in Chennai on Wednesday. 

    A pilot stands next to a Ka-226 helicopter at the ARMY-2015 international military technical forum held outside Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Moscow, New Delhi Agree on Delivery of Hundreds of Helicopters to India
    The Russian firm has also developed a training program for Indian pilots and technicians for the operation and maintenance of the helicopter in India. "The training of foreign specialists is one of the most important stages of implementation of the Russian and Indian Ka-226T project, as we have to ensure not only the supply of helicopters but also their professional maintenance and operation. For this purpose we have already prepared and sent to our partners a training program that outlines all the areas of training of the Indian specialists," Boginsky said.

    "If the contract is signed this year, deliveries from the Russian plant can commence by 2020," said Dmitry Shves, the director of the project from Russia.

    READ MORE: Ka-226T: Shining Mirror of Russian Helicopters' Bright Future (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    The Ka-226 series of helicopters are designed by the Kamov Design Bureau of Russian Helicopters, headquartered in Moscow. It is a lightweight, twin-engine utility helicopter, which features an interchangeable mission pod, allowing for various payload configurations to be used.

    Russian Helicopters has also said it is willing to offer the naval version of the Ka-226T to the Indian Navy, which has floated a tender for the acquisition of 111 helicopters to be based on ship decks.

    Related:

    Russia to Supply China, India With Helicopters by 2020 – Manufacturer
    Russia to Sign Deal With India on Delivery of 48 Mi-17V-5 Helicopters in 2017
    Russia Hopes India to Buy Shares in Russian Helicopters Company
    India-Russia to Step Up Talks on Co-Production of Kamov Helicopters
    Tags:
    assembly, technical specifications, joint venture, production, Ka-226T, HAL, Russian Helicopters, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse