Register
03:24 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    MQ-4C Triton flight testing

    Pacific Watch: US Navy to Deploy Triton Spy Drones to Guam

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The US Navy is gearing up to deploy its latest high-altitude surveillance drone to Guam to monitor the vast Western Pacific Ocean in tandem with manned aircraft, according to a new report.

    The addition of Northrop Grumman's MQ-4C Triton surveillance UAVs to the island territory comes at a turbulent time for the region. China is actively recapitalizing artificial islands and islet reefs in the South China Sea with new missile shelters and communication jamming equipment. Japan is installing new missile bases a few hundred miles from Chinese shores and the US and People's Liberation Army-Navy are taking turns displaying tremendous amounts of force in the strategic waterway.

    MQ-4C Triton
    © Photo: YouTube/arronlee33
    Northrop Grumman Wins $20Mln to Solve Triton Drone Obsolescence Issues

    Two Tritons will ship off to the military base at the US territory of Guam, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday. Developed off the US Air Force's Global Hawk, the Triton can fly 60,000 feet in the air and link maritime target data collected from its electro-optical sensors back to ground data centers.

    "One of the main reasons that the Navy decided to fund Triton was to have that teaming arrangement, to be able to communicate back and forth between P-8s and the Triton aircraft," US Navy Captain Dan Mackin told the defense outlet, referring to P-8A Poseidon sub hunters.

    "One of the things we'll do is pass information back and forth between the two aircraft and the situational awareness of the fleet will be enhanced. Both aircraft have the ability to do chat, so both crews will be able to communicate back and forth," Mackin explained.

    Aircraft-to-aircraft communications recently became an issue for F-35 and F-22 pilots, who have limited means to communicate as a result of drastically different software systems, Sputnik News reported.

    Related:

    Northrop Grumman Wins $20Mln to Solve Triton Drone Obsolescence Issues
    Australia Buying Triton Surveillance Drones to Monitor Oceans
    Germany to Purchase US-Made MQ-4C Triton Drones Instead of Euro Hawk Aircraft
    Northrop Grumman Awarded Over $255Mln to Produce Triton Drones
    US Navy's Triton Drone Successfully Tests New Software Upgrade
    Tags:
    Triton drone, Global Hawk, Northrop Grumman, US Navy, Guam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse