Chinese Journal Shows Beijing's Cutting Edge Future Bomber (PHOTO)

Right now China utilizes Xian H-6 bombers of various modifications, which are mostly a licensed version of the Soviet Tu-16, abandoned by Russia in 1993.

The front cover of the Chinese Aerospace Knowledge magazine was embedded with an image of the future strategic bomber Xian H-20, which Beijing is currently developing. The fact that the image was printed in the magazine may indicate that the Chinese military has approved its design. Development of the bomber was officially confirmed in 2016, although no specifications of the future strategic aircraft were given.

© http://china-defense.blogspot.ru/2018/ Future Chinese Xian H-20 Strategic Bomber

READ MORE: Ghost Imaging: China Could Track B-2 Stealth Bomber From Space in 10 Years

Certain military specialists expect the bomber to be adopted to the Chinese army in the mid 2020's. It will reportedly utilize "stealth" technology and, according to Pentagon experts, will be able to carry both conventional and strategic nuclear bombs.