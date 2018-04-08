Register
15:07 GMT +308 April 2018
    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system

    S-400 and Terminator: WATCH Russian Air Defense Forces in All Their Glory

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    Military & Intelligence
    The foundation day of the Russian Air Defense Forces takes place on the second Sunday of April each year. The establishment of the air defense troops in Russia dates back to 1914, when its first units defended the then-capital Saint Petersburg.

    The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video on its official YouTube channel depicting all the might of its air defense forces, marking the 104th anniversary since its establishment. The video shows modern Russian air defense systems such as the S-300 (NATO designation SA-10 Grumble), S-400 "Triumf" (SA-21 Growler) and Pantsir-S1 (SA-22 Greyhound), as well as its service members in action, performing launch drills.

    READ MORE: Russian Military to Get Several New S-400 Air Defense System Regiments

    Radio-technical troops shown in the video are equipped with hardware such as the "Nebo-M," "Podlet-K1," which can detect aircraft 600 km away and at an altitude of 100 km. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, every day some 2,000 personnel monitor the country's airspace, detecting and following the movement of up to 1,000 aircraft per day. They undergo regular training with simulated targets, imitating the use of the foremost techniques and armaments in need of being detected and intercepted.

