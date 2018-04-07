Register
07 April 2018
    Tigr armored vehicles with Arbalet remote controlled weapon stations and RS-24 Yars transporter-launcher containers during a Victory Day Military Parade rehearsal at the Alabino military training ground in the Moscow Region

    Su-57s & Terminators: MoD Reveals New Hardware Taking Part in Victory Day Parade

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Military & Intelligence
    This year's parade dedicated to the 72nd anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War will feature over 10,000 troops, more than 120 vehicles and 70+ aircraft, including over half a dozen pieces of equipment never seen before on Red Square before.

    Russian Ground Forces Commander in Chief Col Gen. Oleg Salyukov confirmed what new hardware will appear in the parade in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the ministry of defense.

    According to the commander, the BMPT Terminator armored fighting vehicle, the Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system, the Typhoon-K MRAP vehicle, as well as National Guard color scheme GAZ Tigr infantry mobility vehicles, Ural-432009 6x6 trucks, and Patrul MRAP vehicles will be taking part.

    Other equipment at the parade will include Rakushka armored personnel carriers, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, the Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system, Pantsir-S1 combined SAM and anti-aircraft artillery system, the Iskander-M tactical missile system, and the Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile system. Armata tanks, Boomerang  and Kurganets IFVs, Koalitsiya-SV howitzers and the Arctic paint scheme version of the Tor-M2DT will also make an appearance.

    Over 70 aircraft will take to the sky for the aerial portion of the parade, including, for the first time, two Su-57 fifth-gen stealth fighters.

    Tu-160, Tu-95MS, and Tu-22MZ strategic and long range bombers, Il-78 tankers, Il-76MD strategic airlift planes, Su-34 and Sukhoi Su-24 and Su-25 medium and frontline aviation bombers, Su-35S, Su-30SM, MiG-29s, MiG-31BM fighters, and Mi-26, Mi-8, Mi-28N, Ka-52 and Mi-35 helicopters will also appear, flying in from air bases in the Moscow, Tver, Saratov, Kaluga, Voronez, Lipetsk, and Niznhy Novgorod regions.

    Russian Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircrafts at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Russian Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircrafts at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017

    Parade rehearsals began on March 28 in Albino outside Moscow. They will be joined by air formations on April 9. On April 26 and May 3, the vehicles will make nighttime practice runs on Red Square, followed by a final dress rehearsal on May 6.

    Russia and other republics of the former Soviet Union celebrate Victory Day on May 9, marking the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany on May 9, 1945.

