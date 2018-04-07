NATO Chief Stoltenberg: US Nuclear Arsenal 'As Relevant as Ever'

"Stoltenberg stressed that the US nuclear forces overseen by STRATCOM are the 'supreme guarantee' of credible deterrence and Allies’ security," the release said on Friday. "Noting that he had first visited the Command in 1980, the Secretary General said that many thought this headquarters would become less important after the Cold War; but that in the face of evolving threats like nuclear proliferation, it remains as relevant as ever."
Later on Friday, Stoltenberg and Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan visited the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) at Peterson Air Force Base in the US state of Colorado.
Stoltenberg began a two-day visit to the United States on Thursday, where he kicked off the visit with a town hall event at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, delivering remarks and taking questions from students.
