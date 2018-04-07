WATCH: F-16 Conducts Ultra-Low Flight Maneuvers Over Japan

The US Air Force recently released footage of an F-16 Fighting Falcon conducting a low-altitude flight during a training mission in Japan.

The aircraft, which took off from Misawa Air Base, Japan, featured a mounted camera inside the cockpit to deliver non-fighter jet pilots a glimpse of what it looks like to fly an aircraft extraordinarily close to ground level.

The Mach Loop in Wales provides spectators the opportunity to see military planes conduct sophisticated maneuvers through tight windows in the mountain corridor. Aviation observers captured video of an F-15 slicing and dicing its way through the eight-mile loop in the United Kingdom as recently as February.

Now, see what it's like to fly at low levels from the pilots' side.