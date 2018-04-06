Register
09:02 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vadso Kirche

    False Alarm Triggers 'Russians Are Coming' War Panic in Northern Norway

    © Clemensfranz
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    110

    An alarm that went off for reasons yet unknown has spurred scared inhabitants of a Norwegian locality in close proximity with Russian border into calling the police and wondering whether a war has broken out.

    One of the Civil Defense sirens in the town of Vadsø has started screaming around midnight, plunging the community into panic, the local newspaper iFinnmark reported.

    The inhabitants of Vadsø can see Russia on a clear day and given the extent of anti-Moscow rhetoric kindled by politicians and the media, it is little surprising that many people automatically thought of the powerful neighbor in the east when the alarm started blaring.

    "Many of course believed the worst, like war," local police officer Jan-Olav Schjølberg told national broadcaster NRK, commenting on a number of phone calls and messages received by the Kirkenes operating center from anxious locals.

    The alarm began to howl around 23.50 on Wednesday and it took over a quarter of an hour before the owner of the old fire station, where the alarm was located, came to the place and switched off the sound. No personnel of the Civil Defense showed up on the spot. Neither did the Russians, which was more than predictable.

    READ MORE: Norway's Dubious Russia Report Incites 'Friend or Foe' Debate

    When confronted by the police, the Civil Defense Force failed to explain what had triggered the alarm.

    "The Civil Defense had no explanation as to why the alarm had gone off," police operations manager in Finnmark Ann Rigmor Søderholm told iFinnmark.

    There are several alarms in Vadsø, but only the one at the fire station went off.

    READ MORE: Same Old Game: Norway Demonizes Russia in 'Hybrid War' Rant

    Vadsø is the main town in the eponymous municipality in Finnmark County in northernmost Norway. The town is located on the southern shore of the Varanger Peninsula, along the Varanger Fjord. With a population of slightly over 5,000, Vadsø is the largest town in East Finnmark.

    ​Last time Russian soldiers set foot in Vadsø was at the late stages of WWII when the Red Army liberated northern Norway during the crushing Petsamo-Kirkenes offensive that ultimately expelled Nazi Germany from the Arctic in 1944.

    Related:

    Former Norwegian Army Boss 'More Scared' of Own Politicians Than Russia
    There You Go Again: Yet Another 'Russian Invasion' Reported, Debunked in Norway
    Norway's Dubious Russia Report Incites 'Friend or Foe' Debate
    Same Old Game: Norway Demonizes Russia in 'Hybrid War' Rant
    Tags:
    false alarms, Scandinavia, Russia, Arctic, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse