OPCW Carries Out Inspection in Russia

Inspectors from the chemical weapons watchdog's technical secretariat, in charge of verifying OPCW members’ compliance, came to the country last week, according to the ministry-linked Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.
Separately, Portuguese officials carried out an inspection in Russia under the aegis of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, while Russia sent its inspectors to Ireland, an OSCE member, and to the United States under their bilateral New START treaty on nuclear arms reduction.
Skripal and Yulia were hospitalized in Salisbury on March 4 following what is thought to be a chemical attack involving a nerve agent. Immediately after the incident, London blamed Moscow for the attack, initiating expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats and freezing of bilateral contacts. Russia has refuted the British government's allegations pointing at the lack of evidence.
