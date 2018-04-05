US to Supply Ukrainian Army With Sniper Equipment – Reports

KIEV (Sputnik) – The US authorities made a decision to provide the Ukrainian military with a batch of sniper equipment, the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency reported, citing US Senator Rob Portman said on Thursday.

Last month, the majority of the killed Ukrainian soldiers were likely killed by sniper fire, Portman, who is currently visiting Kiev, said, as quoted by the media.

One of the US legislative amendments, and a decision of the White House, taken over the past month, stipulates sniper equipment provision to the Ukrainian army, to make it able to respond to sniper fire, the senator explained.

Such actions are the example of the US support to Kiev, Portman noted.

The United States has been assigning millions of dollars to support Ukraine, particularly in the defense area, over the past years. Specifically, the 2018 US defense budget, signed into law by President Donald Trump in December, allocates $350 million for security assistance to Kiev.

for instance, in early March, the US Department of State signed off on a $47-million sale of shoulder-fired Javelin anti-tank missiles requested by Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly warned against supplies of weapons to Ukraine saying that this would result in the escalation of the military conflict in the country's eastern Donbas region, ongoing since 2014. This stance has also been supported by a number of European officials.

