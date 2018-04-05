Register
17:15 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen speaks with German soldiers after the NATO Noble Jump exercise on a training range near Swietoszow Zagan, Poland, Thursday, June 18, 2015.

    AfD Slams Defense Minister's 'Wrong Priorities' for Germany's Armed Forces

    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 70

    German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has come under fire from the rightwing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party over her “wrong priorities” for upgrading the Bundeswehr, Germany’s armed forces.

    Deputy AfD Federal Chairman Georg Pazderski criticized the minister’s plans to tie up resources in the development of uniforms for pregnant soldiers, as opposed to tackling more pressing matters which directly threaten the combat readiness of the German military.

    "While the majority of the Bundeswehr's equipment is not operational, von der Leyen is dedicated to the development of uniforms for pregnant female soldiers. A test of 500 uniforms in different sizes and characteristics struck with 650,000 euros to book, from the field clothing on service suits to tights,” Mr. Pazderski was quoted as saying on April 4 by an official party press release.

    READ MORE: Twitter Ablaze Over German Defense Minister's Proposal on Afghanistan

    He went on to describe Minister von der Leyen’s priorities as “wrong,” and questioned the purpose of her initiatives, as pregnant women are unlikely to serve on the battlefields.

    “Who sends pregnant women to war? The minister [Ursula von der Leyen] still sets the wrong priorities,” the deputy AfD chairman added.

    "It is incomprehensible how such an important task could once again be left to a person like Ursula von der Leyen, who has repeatedly proven her incompetence in recent years. This once again illustrates the low significance of Germany's security for Chancellor Merkel."

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel is sworn-in by Parliament President Wolfgang Schaeuble (not pictured) during a meeting of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, March 14, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
    'Get Them Out:' Re-Elected Merkel Wants to Downsize Right-Wing AfD
    Mr. Pazderski – a former colonel in the Bundeswehr – concluded by reaffirming his party’s commitment to modernizing the country's military to enable it to successfully tackle threats to Germany’s national security.  

    Plans by the federal government to modernize Germany’s Armed Forces and increase the number of active military personnel in its ranks are already underway.

    Reports citing Germany’s Ministry of Defense earlier this month warned of the poor and “outdated” state of the air force’s fleet of Tornado combat jets.

    READ MORE: German Tornado Aircraft No Longer Fit for NATO Operations — Reports

    Defense Minister von der Leyen – who is the only woman to ever hold the position – previously said that the Tornados are likely to remain in operation until 2035, before a suitable alternative can be decided upon and acquired.

    Related:

    Keyboard Warriors: Bundeswehr Set to Graduate Masters in Cybersecurity
    'German Snowden': Former Bundeswehr Officer Asks for Political Asylum in Russia
    Bundeswehr Overwhelmed by Missions From Africa to Afghanistan – Retired Officer
    Dishonorable Conduct: Sexual Harassment in German Bundeswehr Climbing
    German MP on Bundeswehr’s Underage Soldiers: ‘Army is Not a Playground’
    Germany's Child Soldiers: Bundeswehr Recruits Record Number of Minors in 2017
    Tags:
    Tornados, combat aircraft, modernization, German government, German Defense Ministry, Bundeswehr, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Ursula von der Leyen, Germany, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse