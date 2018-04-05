Register
03:46 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    MC-130H Combat Talon II

    Accident? US Air Force Reveals Inside of Special Ops Aircraft (VIDEO)

    © U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen G. Eigel
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Recent footage captured by Defense News of the inside of a Lockheed Martin MC-130H aircraft model, which is specially designed for clandestine missions, has led to accusations that the US Air Force “allowed journalists to liberally film inside” the aircraft despite the branch’s attempts to tighten up security.

    Defense News' Jeff Martin videotaped his tour inside the MC-130H Combat Talon II while visiting Kadena Air Base, Japan in February.

    Inside the MC-130H
    © Defense News
    Inside the MC-130H

    According to an anonymous staff writer at PopularMilitary.com, the decision to allow Martin inside the plane was "a bizarre choice, considering the organization's recent public crackdown concerning operational security."

    ​The Popular Military report then pointed to US Air Force General David Goldfein's recent remarks in Washington that the Air Force has been getting "a little looser on the things we talk about." As a result, "we've done some very significant training, not only with our public affairs but also with our commander," the general told reporters in Washington March 29.

    A memo went out to the service in early March directing personnel to stay tight-lipped about operational details when dealing with the press, Federal News Radio notes.

    Given all this, how could the 353rd Special Operations Group at Kadena Air Base have allowed Defense News an inside look of one of its aircraft used for secret missions? The answer is pretty simple: everything contained in Defense News' video was approved for public release by the base's public affairs office.

    "What's really funny about this is that the footage was recorded well before the Air Force's crackdown and that the unidentified ‘staff writer' didn't reach out for comment," Martin, the Defense News reporter, said in a tweet Tuesday.

    ​"All aspects of the video was approved by the 18th Wing and 353rd SOG PA," he noted, referring to the special operations group's office of public affairs. "Also, there was literally an Air Force PA [non-commissioned officer] over my shoulder the entire time while doing this," Marin added.

    ​To be clear, if the US Air Force Public Affairs team on-site was literally standing over the Defense News reporter's shoulder while taking the video, this was not an accidental exposure of sensitive information.

    Related:

    US Special Operations Command Invests $170Mln in New Trucks
    US Awards $475Mln Contract for Special Operations Surveillance Drones
    US Special Operations to Counter Alleged Russian Hybrid Warfare - Commander
    US Special Operations Mission in Syria Remains Classified
    Booz Allen Hamilton, Raytheon Get $47Mln US Special Operations Contract
    France May Send Special Operations Force to Syria – French Media
    Tags:
    sensitive information, aircraft, US Air Force, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse