F-16 Jet Crashes During Training Mission in Nevada

"An Air Force F-16 assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, crashed at approximately 10:30 a.m. during routine training on the Nevada Test and Training Range," the US Air Force said Wednesday afternoon.
The status of the pilot is not yet known, US officials have said. An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.
"Emergency responders are on the scene," the Air Force said, adding that more information would be revealed when it becomes available.
"This marks the third crash of a US military aircraft since Tuesday. Marine Corps CH-53 crashed in Southern California killing four Marines Tues. afternoon. In Djibouti, Marine Corps Harrier jet crashed, pilot ejected, currently in 'stable' condition," Pentagon reporter Lucas Tomlinson tweeted.
