Ankara Will Get Russian S-400 Systems in July 2019 - Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Shipments of Russian S-400 air defense systems to Turkey are scheduled for July 2019, Turkish Defense Ministry’s Undersecratariat for Defence Industries (SSM) said Wednesday.

“At the meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council, we discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the defense industry area. The date of the start of supplies of S-400 air defense systems within the framework of the agreement signed with Russia was rescheduled for an earlier date and is planned for July 2019,” SSM Deputy Head Ismail Demir wrote on Twitter.

In December 2017, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement on the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems. According to the deal, Russia will supply Turkey with four batteries of S-400s. The initial delivery of the batteries to Ankara is planned for the first quarter of 2020.

S-400 Triumph is a long-range anti-aircraft missile system adopted for service in 2007. It is intended for the destruction of aviation, cruise and ballistic missiles.