Register
23:20 GMT +303 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    F-35C landing on USS Nimitz (CVN-68) in November 2014

    US Navy to Deploy First F-35Cs to Korean Peninsula in 2021

    © Wikipedia/ United States Navy/ Kelly M. Agee
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 13

    The US Navy plans to forward-deploy its fifth-generation F-35Cs near the Korean Peninsula sometime after 2021, a service spokeswoman said this week.

    "The US Navy places its most advanced and combat-capable units in the forward deployed naval force. This future upgrade will enhance the capabilities of the air wing and its mission to defend Japan and contribute to regional security," Naval Forces Japan spokesman Reann Mommsen told Stars and Stripes on Monday.

    F-35Bs land on the USS Wasp
    © U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bernadette Wildes
    US Navy Sends First Aircraft Carrier With F-35 Jets Onboard to Pacific (VIDEO)

    The F-35 comes in three variants: F-35A for the US Air Force, F-35B for the US Marine Corps and F-35C for the US Navy. The F-35A and F-35B are currently deployed around the world, but the F-35C has yet to be declared operational for missions. The jets' delays have been so severe as to force the government buy 24 new F/A-18 Super Hornets in its recently passed omnibus spending bill.

    A squadron of F-35Bs with the 31st US Marine Expeditionary Unit was flying around the East China Sea in early March as part of a forward deployment on the USS Wasp amphibious assault ship.

    While some military analysts point to aircraft carriers as a relic of the past, the US Department of Defense clearly sees naval aviation as an important part of national security. The US Navy is building large new Ford-class supercarriers and Washington seems eager to make a double-buy on carriers next year.

    In addition to expanding the supercarrier fleet from 10 to 12 as a matter of standard policy — a policy called for by a force restructuring review and signed into law by President Donald Trump in the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act — the Marines' amphibious assault vessels have been"optimized for aviation capability," according to a fact sheet.

    An F-35C Lightning II carrier variant joint strike fighter assigned to the Salty Dogs of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 launches off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69).
    © Flickr/ ermaleksandr
    US Navy: F-35C ‘at Risk’ of Missing Another Key Schedule Milestone

    Two of the three F-35 models are dedicated strictly to naval aviation. According to warplane manufacturer Lockheed Martin, "the F-35C variant has larger wings and more robust landing gear than the other variants, making it suitable for catapult launches and fly-in arrestments aboard naval aircraft carriers. Its wingtips also fold to allow for more room on the carrier's deck while deployed."

    F-35Cs recently completed more than 100 trial flights on the USS Abraham Lincoln, but to due delays with developing and testing the Block 3F software — a vital missions system — the plane likely won't reach initial operating status until 2019.

    Related:

    Singapore ‘Seriously Evaluating’ F-35, Lockheed Executive Says
    US Navy Sends First Aircraft Carrier With F-35 Jets Onboard to Pacific (VIDEO)
    Israel’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighters Officially Ready for Action
    Lockheed Martin’s Progress in Fixing Unsolved F-35 Issues Remains ‘Stagnant’
    Tags:
    F-35C, Lockheed Martin, US Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Netanyahu
    Keyboard War
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse