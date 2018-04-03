Register
15:27 GMT +303 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near the Himalayas

    Indian Air Force Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near the Himalayas

    © Sputnik/ Sindhu Singh
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 03

    The Russia-made Mi-17 is one of the world’s most advanced military transport helicopters. Although the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, prima facie it looks like the aircraft became entangled with iron girders while landing, according to a local resident.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): An Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has crash-landed in the Kedarnath valley of the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning. Six people, including a crew member, have reportedly faced minor injuries during the mishap, which occurred when the helicopter was conducting a sortie carrying construction material.

    "The weather was clear. Reasons behind the crash are unknown. One crew member faced leg injury. Other five has been discharged after the normal check-up," Mangesh Ghildiyal, Rudraprayag's district magistrate told Sputnik over the phone.

    A local resident told Sputnik that it looked like the pilot lost control after the helicopter and got entangled with some iron girders while landing. The Russian-made transport helicopter was carrying construction material for the ongoing reconstruction of the ancient Kedarnath shrine. Personnel of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and local administration were pressed into action to rescue the crew.  

    READ MORE: India Goes Ahead With Purchase of 48 Russian Mi17-V5 Choppers

    The Mi-17 helicopter played a major role in rescue operations when the Kedarnath valley was partially devastated by massive landslides and floods in 2013. Since then, the helicopters have been assisting in the reconstruction works in the area that was washed out by the floods.

    Related:

    Teeth or Tail: Funding Shortage Throws Up Crucial Choice Before Indian Air Force
    Indian Air Force Claims China's J-20 Stealth Fighter Jets Are Not Undetectable
    Indian Air Force Lists Russian S-400 Air Defense System as Top Priority
    Indian Air Force Denies Interest in American F-35 Fighter Jets
    Tags:
    mountains, injuries, pilot, crash, Mi-17, Indian Air Force (IAF), India, Himalayas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Netanyahu
    Keyboard War
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse