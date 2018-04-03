Register
13:45 GMT +303 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Missile ships of the Caspian Flotilla

    Admiral Explains Why Russia Moving Caspian Flotilla HQ to Dagestan

    Ruslan Alibecov/NewsTeam
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 110

    Russia is preparing a new base for its Caspian Flotilla, which is set to become of the country’s most technically advanced naval facilities.

    The Black Sea Fleet’s former commander, Admiral Vladimir Komoyedov, welcomes the decision to relocate the Caspian Flotilla headquarters from Astrakhan to Kaspiisk in Dagestan as “strategically correct.”

    “From a strategic standpoint, all the neighboring countries are our good friends. Secondly, we are just moving the command and control headquarters there,” Komoyedov said.

    He added that having the fleet’s strike force deployed up front is one thing and having its headquarters in the middle is another.

    Manuevers of Russian Navy's Caspian Flotilla. File photo
    © Photo: Denis Abramov
    Russian Navy's Caspian Flotilla Ships Take Part in Air Defense Drills
    “My guess is that in terms of the ships’ deployment and operation, including overseas ones, this might be a better way to go,” the admiral noted.

    Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier had said that Russia will be closing the headquarters of the Caspian Flotilla in Astrakhan and moving to a new location in Dagestan.

    “Vast construction work is in progress there: piers, logistic facilities and housing. The number of our officers and other personnel will increase manifold," Shoigu said at a conference of senior Defense Ministry officials on Monday.

    A source familiar with matter told Sputnik that the transfer is slated for next year, but added that changes to the schedule were possible depending on funding.

    The Caspian Flotilla is the maritime element of the Southern Military District, which is stationed in Astrakhan and ensures Russian national interests in the Caspian Sea region by carrying out antiterrorist activities, providing safety of trade, protecting national interests in the area of oil fields.

    The flotilla consists of several brigades and divisions of surface ships and units of coastal troops. It operates the Tatarstan and the Dagestan missile ships, the Grad Sviyazhsk, the Uglich, the Veliky Ustyug corvettes and the Stupinets missile boat.

    READ MORE: Russian Caspian Flotilla Ships Successfully Complete Kalibr Missile Drill

    The Caspian Flotilla is also a strong factor in ensuring Russia’s leadership on the world’s largest landlocked sea where littoral states have been engaged in a 15-year-old tug-of-war over the sea’s oil and bio resources.

    The Caspian Flotilla gained prominence in Russia's strategic vision when it carried out a series of cruise missile strikes at terrorist positions in Syria in October 2015.

    Related:

    Ten Vessels of Russia's Caspian Flotilla Taking Part in Naval Drills - MoD
    Russian Caspian Flotilla Ships Successfully Complete Kalibr Missile Drill
    Black Sea Fleet, Caspian Flotilla on Alert as Part of Combat Readiness Check
    Tags:
    admiral, strategic decision, headquarters, relocation, Russian Caspian Flotilla, Vladimir Komoyedov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars’ Concert
    Music to His Ears: Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars' Concert
    Netanyahu
    Keyboard War
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse