Register
03:55 GMT +303 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet, Oct. 16, 2014

    Boeing to Build New F/A-18 Super Hornets for Kuwait

    © Photo: US Department of Defense / John Philip Wagner Jr.
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Aerospace giant Boeing has won a contract in excess of $1 billion for engineering services related to the Kuwait Air Force’s acquisition of more than two dozen F/A-18 Super Hornets, according to a recent Pentagon announcement.

    The $1.1 billion contract extends through 2022 and provides Boeing with $275 million off the bat. The contract notification also includes furnishing long-lead radar warning receivers and aircraft armament equipment.

    According to the announcement, the engineering work is related to the production and delivery of 22 F/A-18E single-seat fighters and six F/A-18F twin-seat aircraft.

    An F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet of the Swiss Air Force
    © AFP 2018/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Not a James Bond Movie, But Close: Swiss F/A-18 Can Take Flight From Secret Mountainside Base

    A little more than a week after the 2016 presidential elections in the United States, the US State Department made an announcement approving the sale of 32 F/A-18E/Fs to Kuwait's government.

    "The proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that has been, and continues to be, an important force for political and economic progress in the Middle East," the State Department noted at the time.

    According to USNI News, Kuwait's procurement of Super Hornets is one of the biggest international deals keeping the Boeing Super Hornet production facility in St. Louis, Missouri, working. Boeing has submitted bids for the F/A-18 to fulfill the fighter jet needs of India, Finland, Switzerland and Germany, USNI News reports.

    US President Donald Trump's administration and congressional Republicans are also working to keep the lights on at the Super Hornet production facility. The $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill signed by Trump on March 22 allocates $1.8 billion for the procurement of 24 F/A-18 airplanes.

    F-35
    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    Lagging US Navy F-35C Inches Toward Being a Reliable, Operational Aircraft

    Delays in the F-35C program, which is supposed to comprise the future of US naval aviation, have left the existing Super Hornet fleet needing to operate longer and more often.

    The F/A-18E and F aircraft have been slated for eventual retirement in 2035. Since the F-35C program has made so little progress — and is "at risk" of not reaching operational status this year despite many promises from Lockheed Martin that the F-35C would go online in 2018 — "we might even fly these airplanes close to 2040," Rear Admiral Mike Manazir, now retired but at the time the US Navy's director of air warfare, told the House Armed Services subcommittee on seapower in late 2015.

    Tags:
    F-35C, f/a-18, Boeing, Donald Trump, United States, Kuwait
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars’ Concert
    Music to His Ears: Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars' Concert
    Netanyahu
    Keyboard War
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse