Radar of Russia's S-500 Next Gen. Air Defense System Reportedly Spotted on VIDEO

A video of all-altitude radar, which is part of Russia’s future S-500 air defense missile system, at work has made its way to a Rossiya-1 TV newscast.

The news feature aired by Russian TV on Tuesday, shows high-altitude MiG-31BM interceptors, MiG-29 fighter jets, as well as Pantsir, S-300 and S-400 air defense systems shooting down missile dummies during a drill in Ashuluk, in southern Russia.

One of the reporters covering the event drew the viewers’ attention to the operation of what she believed to be all-altitude radar.

© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev Russian Aerospace Forces to Receive S-500 Air Defense Systems in Several Years

Because the Yenisei was developed as part of the S-500 Prometei air defense system, all information about it is classified, Voyennoye Obozreniye (Militarty Review) journal wrote.

All that is known is that the Yenisei radar features a phased-array antenna to spot and track aerial targets across an entire range of altitudes, provide “friend or foe” identification and determine priority targets.

Working in automatic mode, the radar is capable of identifying four types of objects: planes, helicopters, drones and missiles.

What makes the S-500 so special is its ability to operate as part of a network of radar installations to lock on and track various airborne targets with particular projectiles assigned to shoot down ballistic missiles, satellites and planes.

The S-500, is also the only missile defense system around capable of engaging hypersonic targets.

READ MORE: Russia's Brand-New S-500 Missile System to Have Unprecedented Damage Radius