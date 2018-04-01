Register
23:32 GMT +301 April 2018
    China's falling space station Tiangong-1 can be seen in this radar image from the Fraunhofer Institute for High Frequency Physics and Radar Techniques near Bonn, Germany

    China’s Tiangong-1 Space Station to be Destroyed April 2 Midnight

    © AP Photo/ Fraunhofer Institute via AP
    The unresponsive 10-ton Tiangong-1 Chinese space station - currently at a steadily-sinking 90-mile altitude in an uncontrolled descent from low-earth-orbit - will reenter the planet’s atmosphere at a little after midnight Monday, and is expected to burn up in a fiery night sky display.

    Launched in 2011, China's Tiangong-1 (Celestial Palace 1) space station went rogue in late 2015, and, not responding to commands to boost its orbit, has since been spiraling toward it's inevitable destruction in the atmosphere.

    China's Shenzhou-9 manned spacecraft, left, conducts docking with the Tiangong-1 space lab module.
    © AP Photo/ Beijing Aerospace Control Center
    Chinese Space Laboratory "Tiangong-1" Expected to Fall at Month's End

    As the falling space junk gets closer to its death, astronomical observers have been able to tighten their prediction window, but cannot yet reliably point to exactly where the potentially hazardous waste will enter and burn up in the Earth's atmosphere.

    Zooming through the increasingly dense atmosphere as it approaches the Earth, the 34-foot satellite's 17,000 mph speed assures its almost complete destruction prior to reaching the ground, although observers note that several larger chunks of metal potentially containing deadly hydrazine could pose a threat to life on the planet's surface.

    Tags:
    Tiangong-1, space debris, space junk, Low Earth Orbit, China, Earth
