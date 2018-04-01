China’s Tiangong-1 Space Station to be Destroyed April 2 Midnight

The unresponsive 10-ton Tiangong-1 Chinese space station - currently at a steadily-sinking 90-mile altitude in an uncontrolled descent from low-earth-orbit - will reenter the planet’s atmosphere at a little after midnight Monday, and is expected to burn up in a fiery night sky display.

Launched in 2011, China's Tiangong-1 (Celestial Palace 1) space station went rogue in late 2015, and, not responding to commands to boost its orbit, has since been spiraling toward it's inevitable destruction in the atmosphere.

© AP Photo/ Beijing Aerospace Control Center Chinese Space Laboratory "Tiangong-1" Expected to Fall at Month's End

As the falling space junk gets closer to its death, astronomical observers have been able to tighten their prediction window, but cannot yet reliably point to exactly where the potentially hazardous waste will enter and burn up in the Earth's atmosphere.

Zooming through the increasingly dense atmosphere as it approaches the Earth, the 34-foot satellite's 17,000 mph speed assures its almost complete destruction prior to reaching the ground, although observers note that several larger chunks of metal potentially containing deadly hydrazine could pose a threat to life on the planet's surface.