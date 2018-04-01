Latvia to Inform NATO, OSCE of Russia's Planned Missile Tests Over Baltic Sea

RIGA (Sputnik) - The Latvian Foreign Ministry has instructed the country's representatives to inform NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) of Russia's planned missile tests over the Baltic Sea, Gints Jegermanis, the head of the ministry's Communications Directorate, said.

"It is too early to say how exactly these tests will be carried out. The Russian party has not provided the comprehensive information about the drills. [Russia] has announced the drills in accordance with all the procedures, however [the drills] will be carried out in the areas where they have never been held before, that is why the neighboring countries have questions. The [Latvian] Foreign Ministry has instructed the country's representatives to inform NATO and OSCE of it," Jegermanis said on Saturday as quoted by mixnews.lv online news portal.

On Thursday, media reported that the Russian Joint Air Traffic Management System Center had informed Latvia of the planned missile launches that would be conducted as part of the Russian Fleet's drills over the Latvian exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea on April 4-6.

Jegermanis at the same time indicated that the planned missile tests would not violate Russia's international obligations, the news outlet added.

On Friday, Latvia requested further information on the Russian drills, in particular, on the security measures that would be taken during the exercises. Meanwhile, the country has agreed to halt the air traffic in the area of the planned tests.