Russian MoD: Drop Test of Newest Heavy ICMB Successfully Conducted

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has conducted a second drop test of its newest Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Defense Ministry said Friday.

"This new test at the Plesetsk spaceport confirmed its characteristics during the pre-launch and initial flight phases," the ministry said in a statement published in its Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.

The first such drop test was conducted last December.

President Vladimir Putin said during his annual speech in parliament earlier this month that Russia had begun the active phase of Sarmat testing.

Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said later that the national defense industry was ready to produce a required number of the newest ICBMs to replace the outdated Satan missiles. He noted that Sarmats could hit aircraft carriers, destroyers and cruisers.