Register
03:25 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    F-16 firing a Maverick missile

    Croatia to Buy F-16s from Israel in $500 Million Deal

    © Raytheon
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    102

    The Croatian government has confirmed that it has inked a deal with Israel to purchase a dozen aging F-16s, edging out Saab’s bid to sell Zagreb its JAS-39 Gripen fighter aircraft.

    Earlier this week, the Croatian National Defense Council issued a formal recommendation to select Israel's F-16s, Reuters reported.

    "The defense council… has accepted that Israel made the best offer and gave a recommendation to the government to decide on acquiring," the Croatian council said in a Tuesday statement.

    An Israeli Air Force F-16 jet fighter in flight over Israel 1980.
    © AP Photo/ Str/HO
    Croatia, Israel Inch Closer to F-16 Deal

    Sputnik News reported in January that Croatia and Israel were on the verge of completing the deal. A number of competitors vied for the contract, including Greece and the United States, which also offered used F-16s. According to local media reports, Sweden's Gripen offer was the second most competitive bid.

    "We will be able to use the planes for at least 25 years," Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Thursday. "The cost will be, at most, $50 million a year over the next 10 years," Plenkovic added.

    Croatia joined NATO in 2009. The first F-16s are expected to join the Croatian Air Force in 2020.

    Over the past 36 months, Israel tweaked its offer multiple times. At first, Israel offered older F-16A/B aircraft, then changed the offer to include a mix of F-16A/B and newer F-16C/D aircraft. Now that the dust has settled, The Drive has reported that Zagreb is acquiring only F-16Ds, a two-seater aircraft that is "especially prized by the Israeli Air Force."

    Israel to buy about 100 state-of-the-art F-35 Joint Strike Fighter warplanes from the United States
    © AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman
    ‘Intelligence Gathering Machine’: Israel’s F-35I Adir to Start Flying in December

    The F-16C/D ‘Barak' makes up a major part of the IAF. Of the roughly 125 Baraks in service, about four dozen of them are two-seater D models.

    The IAF is undergoing a significant overhaul, with about 50 F-35Is on order and a program underway to reinvest in roughly 60 F-16A/B/C ‘Baz' models. The IAF received its first F-35 last year before declaring them ready for operations in December 2017.

    Related:

    Official Report Finally Reveals Why Norwegian F-16 Mistook Tower for Target
    Turkish F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in Nevsehir Province
    F-16 Downing: Israel's Use of Force in Syria Has Proven Ineffective – Academic
    Polish F-16 Forces Take Up NATO Air Police Mission in Lithuania
    Questions Arise as US-India F-16 Deal Seeks to Get Airborne
    Tags:
    F-16, IAF, Andrej Plenkovic, Croatia, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse