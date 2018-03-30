Saudi Air Defenses Shoot Down Houthi Rebels' Missile Near Yemen Border - Reports

Saudi Arabia has reportedly downed a Yemeni ballistic missile near the border city of Jizan.

According to a report by the UAE-based Al-Arabiya TV station, Saudi Arabian air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile near Jizan believed to have been launched by Houthi rebels from Yemeni territory.

There are not yet any reports of damage following the attack.

Al-Arabiya reported that Houthi rebels have issued a statement that they had attacked an facility owned by Aramco, the Saudi national oil company.

"Using the ‘Badr-1' ballistic missile, a facility of Aramco company in the city of Jizan has been attacked," the statement reads.

Last week, the Houthis made a similar statement about an attack on Aramco infrastructure in Saudi Arabia's Najran province, which also borders Yemen; however, the company made no official statement regarding the claimed attack.

Last Sunday, Saudi Air Defense intercepted seven Yemeni ballistic missiles, including three missiles over Riyadh. One man was killed and two were injured as a result of the attacks. Riyadh maintains that Iran is supplying the missiles to Yemen and said it has the right to respond to Tehran's threats.