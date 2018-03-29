State Department: Poland Finalizing Patriot Missile Deal

"The United States welcomes today’s signing in Warsaw of an agreement concluding Phase I of Poland’s purchase of the Patriot missile defense system, worth $4.6 billion," Nauert said on Wednesday. "The signing of this agreement will strengthen the security and capabilities of the United States, Poland, and NATO along the Alliance’s Eastern Flank."
The contract for the supply of US air defense systems Patriot to Poland has been signed earlier in Warsaw. On the Polish side, the agreement was signed by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.
The first delivery will include 16 launchers, four radar stations and 208 missiles.
Patriot is a long-range, all-altitude, air defense system capable of countering tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft. The United States supplies Patriot systems to a number of its allies, including Germany, Israel, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The Polish authorities plan to deploy new air defense systems near the border with Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)