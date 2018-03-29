State Department: Poland Finalizing Patriot Missile Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States welcomes Warsaw finalizing an agreement to buy a Patriot missile defense system worth more than $4 billion because it will strengthen the NATO military alliance's eastern flank, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press release.

"The United States welcomes today’s signing in Warsaw of an agreement concluding Phase I of Poland’s purchase of the Patriot missile defense system, worth $4.6 billion," Nauert said on Wednesday. "The signing of this agreement will strengthen the security and capabilities of the United States, Poland, and NATO along the Alliance’s Eastern Flank."

The contract for the supply of US air defense systems Patriot to Poland has been signed earlier in Warsaw. On the Polish side, the agreement was signed by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

According to the document, Poland will receive Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE), an upgrade that provides an increased performance, in part due to Hit-to-Kill technology, which can intercept threats via kinetic energy.

The first delivery will include 16 launchers, four radar stations and 208 missiles.

Patriot is a long-range, all-altitude, air defense system capable of countering tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft. The United States supplies Patriot systems to a number of its allies, including Germany, Israel, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Polish authorities plan to deploy new air defense systems near the border with Russia.