Register
05:04 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35

    Lagging US Navy F-35C Inches Toward Being a Reliable, Operational Aircraft

    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    4 0 0

    The US Navy’s version of the Joint Strike Fighter, the F-35C, recently conducted more than 100 flights from a US Navy aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean, bringing the lagging aircraft one step closer to operational status.

    Some of the issues appear to be showing signs of improvement. The F-35C completed 140 arrested landings on the USS Abraham Lincoln between March 17 and March 21, Stars and Stripes reported.

    Calling the aircraft "the Navy's future for strike warfare," Rear Adm. Dale Horan praised the F-35C, stating this week, "It's shaping up to be a fantastic program. As with any program, there are always complexities in getting it fielded, but we are working through those."

    A lifelong US Navy F/A-18 fighter pilot said in a recent news release, "I wanted to switch to flying the Navy's newest aircraft, and now that I have, I wouldn't mind sticking with it for the rest of my career."

    Lockheed Martin F-35
    © Flickr/ mashleymorgan
    We Warned You: German Air Force Chief Ousted for Promoting F-35 Acquisition

    While the US Air Force's F-35A and US Marine Corps short-takeoff vertical landing F-35B model have reached operational status in recent years, service officials cannot say the same about the US Navy's F-35C. The C-model had major design flaws that posed fatal risks and caused severe pain and disorientation for pilots taking off from aircraft carriers.

    The issue became so problematic that "even our carriers may need to be modified to fix the problem," the National Review has reported.

    The total cost of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program is estimated to be upwards of $1.5 trillion.

    Related:

    Japan Secretly Designed Destroyers as F-35-Loaded Aircraft Carriers - Report
    Israel’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighters Officially Ready for Action
    Israel Leaning Toward F-15 Purchase, Away from F-35 - Report
    Turkey Expects F-35 Delivery Soon, But Greeks, Armenians Seek to Block Deal
    WATCH: US F-35 Takes Off From Assault Ship in East China Sea
    Tags:
    f/a-18, F-35 II Joint Strike Fighter Program, F-35C, US Navy, Atlantic Ocean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse