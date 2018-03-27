Putting Predator to Shame? Russian Camo Goes Invisible in IR

The Russian military has new camouflage that can conceal a fighter's visibility in the infrared spectrum, says Oleg Faustov, a senior engineer with the Russian industrial design bureau TsNIITochMash who works on personnel life support systems.
"It's already here," Faustov told journalists on March 24.
He explained that the camouflage implements what scientists call "materials with infrared remission."
"So that you understand: it is a different intensity of reflection of light waves of a certain length, from different elements or camouflage patches," he said.
According to Faustov, "because of this, a human silhouette, when observed through night vision goggles, appears shattered and, therefore, harder to recognize."
The infrared remission materials are already implemented in the newest Russian "Ratnik" gear. The Russian military expects to procure 50,000 "Ratnik" sets every year. By 2022, a new generation of military gear will be designed, the military says.
