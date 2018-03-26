Register
    The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018

    Missing Hours: Skripals' Cellphones Reportedly Turned Off on Day of Attack

    More details have emerged about the alleged poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter as British police struggle to piece together their movements on the day of the attack.

    Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia turned off the GPS tracking on their mobile telephones for four hours on the day they were poisoned by a nerve agent, The Sun on Sunday reported.

    The devices' GPS signals which identify positions were not in operation during a crucial period in which their movements remain unknown, the newspaper wrote.

    This may mean they were poisoned after switching off their phones to keep a clandestine meeting secret.

    "The most likely reason would be if they were going to meet someone and wanted to remain off the radar. This would fit with the tradecraft Skripal used as a spy," The Sun on Sunday quoted an unnamed source as saying.

    A Scotland Yard spokeswoman refused to discuss any details when meeting with reporters on Sunday.

    Russian MoD Says A234 Nerve Agent Allegedly Used Against Skripal Developed in US
    According to the information which has so far been made available to the public, at 9:19 a.m. on March 4 Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia visited the graves of Skripal’s wife and son in a local cemetery in Salisbury.

    At 1:30 p.m. they parked their car and dropped by a local pub. Shortly after that they dined at a restaurant.

    According to the Times, mobile providers have informed police about the Skripals’ phone communications on the day of the attack.

    On March 4, Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with what the British authorities say was a nerve agent, dubbed A-234, allegedly developed in Russia.

    The pair remains in critical, but stable condition in a Salisbury District Hospital.

    Prime Minister Theresa May was quick to blame Moscow for the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Moscow responded by sending home a similar number of British diplomats.

    Skripal's Close Friend Afraid of Going to Police, Fears Consequences - Reports
    Russia has denied any role in the Skripals’ poisoning with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying that Moscow is ready to cooperate on the case if London adheres to all the pertinent procedures prescribed by the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

    President Putin has said that it is “nonsense and absurd to claim that Russia would do anything like that before the elections and the World Cup.”

    He emphasized that Russia had destroyed all its stockpiles of military-grade chemicals under the watchful eyes of international observers.  Putin also said that Russia is open to working with London to investigate the poisoning, provided the UK is willing, which is not the case at the moment.

    READ MORE: Who Could Benefit From Poisoning Former Spy Sergei Skripal

    Related:

    UK Court Allows Blood Samples to be Taken from Skripals for OPCW Testing
    Netizens Mock May's 'Circus' Fallacies Over Russian Trace in Skripals' Poisoning
