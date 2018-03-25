Alleged PHOTOS Capture US Military Vehicles Arriving in Jordan

The news comes hot on the heels of the accusations of the US planning strikes on governmental forces in neighboring Syria by Russia earlier this week. Washington has previous experience of launching strikes without the authorization of the UN Security Council, when it attacked Syria's Shairat airbase in April 2017.

The Telegram channel Directorate 4, which monitors the situation in Syria and Iraq, has published pictures of US heavy military equipment arriving in Jordan via the military transport ship "Liberty pride" for future participation in the annual military drills "Eager Lion." During the process of unloading, vehicles looking like M1A2 "Abrams" tanks, the M113's variation for medical evacuation and the M2A3 "Bradley" armored personnel carriers were spotted.

READ MORE: Moscow Warns Washington Against Conducting Strike Against Syria

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and other US allies will join the "Eager Lion" military exercises, which have been conducted every year since 2010. After the latest reports of a planned US strike on Syrian governmental forces these drills could possibly create tensions between Jordan and neighboring Syria.