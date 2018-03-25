Register
19:56 GMT +325 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A controller monitors is seen screening aboard a NATO AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) aircraft during a surveillance flight over Romania in this April 16, 2014.

    Comic Book for US Troops Predicting Russia's Victory in Cyber Warfare Released

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    491

    The Army Cyber Institute at West Point has prepared a sci-fi comic brochure to educate soldiers about electronic warfare threats in the event of unification of Romania and Moldova, which is a “red line for Russia.”

    Imagine the year 2027: Russian tanks rolling into Moldova from Transnistria, attempting to halt the reunification process with Romania, while NATO troops are preparing to respond to the attack, triggering a full-fledged conflict. The comic book suggests that Russia would launch a cyberattack, targeting the alliance’s unmanned tanks: graphic drawings in the brochure show that NATO forces are unaware of the brazen hacking into their systems, which allows the Russian Cyber Command to launch a second wave and disable the tanks.

    READ MORE: Russia's Kaspersky Lab Exposes Pentagon's Cyber-Espionage Program

    One of the drawings supposedly depicts the command’s headquarters with a man reminiscent of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (who apparently would still be holding the office in 2027), shouting, “Launch it now!” Apparently, the Institute has used Google’s popular service to translate the phrase into Russian, as it doesn’t sound Russian at all.

    Launch it now
    © cyber.army.mil
    Launch it now
    Launch it now
    Google Translate
    Launch it now

    While the cyberattack appeared to be fatal for NATO forces, with the military completely losing control over the tanks; Russian soldiers (God knows why wearing Soviet-style helmets with a red star on the back) swiftly converge on the US Consulate.

    READ MORE: What Mainstream Media Won't Tell You About NATO's StratCom

    Having written that “Russian tanks rolled into the city and converged on the US embassy,” the authors of the educational comic book failed to mention exactly which city the vehicle did enter. However, the map drawn in the brochure showing NATO tanks in Romania and Russian tanks in Ukraine, with Moldova in the middle of the row, allows it to suggest that the troops eventually clashed somewhere near Chișinău. The situation becomes even more surreal and epic when it turns out that there is no US Consulate in Chișinău, although who knows: maybe Washington is planning to have one by the year 2027?

    READ MORE: Foreign Intel Preparing Scenarios for Cyber Attacks on Russia — Security Chief

    According to the authors of the brochure, deliberately depicting such setbacks should encourage NATO forces to adjust to realities and be ready to face digital threats. It is yet unknown whether the comic book has had an impact on US soldiers, but it definitely would boost the Russian army’s morale.

    Tags:
    cyber warfare, NATO, Russia, Romania, Moldova
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok