Chinese Air Force to Hold Drills in Western Pacific

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army will hold large-scale military exercises in the western part of the Pacific Ocean in the near future, the Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke said Sunday.

"In the near future, the Air Force will send different combat aircraft, including Xian H-6 [bombers] and Su-30 [fighters], which will fly over the Miyako Strait and will start joint military exercises in the western part of the Pacific Ocean," Shen said in a statement released by the Chinese Defense Ministry.

The spokesman said that the aircraft would also fly over the South China Sea training patrolling actions adding that the maneuvers would be a practical step aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Air Force.

© AFP 2018/ STR Chinese Navy to Hold Military Drills in South China Sea – Reports

According to Shen, the Chinese Air Force will protect the national sovereignty and security as well as ensure the peaceful development of the country.

On Friday, media reported that the Chinese Navy would hold drills in the South China Sea adding that the military exercises had not been stacked against other countries.

Earlier, Beijing called on Washington to respect regional countries’ efforts aimed at securing peace and stability in the South China Sea after an American destroyer USS Mustin sailed near disputed islands in the South China Sea.