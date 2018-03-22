Register
22 March 2018
    Topol strategic missile complex. File photo

    Russia's Aging Topol ICBMs to Be Scrapped for Gold, Silver

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Fomichev
    Military & Intelligence
    All of Russia's Topol mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles are due to be replaced with a modernized version of the Topol-M by the early 2020s.

    Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosmos has announced a tender for the scrapping of nine Topol mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

    According to the details of the offer, one can obtain 42 kilograms of silver and 1.8 kilograms of gold by dismantling the nine ICBMs.

    The contract, which is worth 9.7 million rubles (about $170,817 US), stipulates that the missiles' disposal is to be wrapped up before November of 2017.

    Russian Topol-M intercontinental ballistic misiles drive through Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow. File photo
    © AFP 2018/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    Russian Topol-M intercontinental ballistic misiles drive through Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow. File photo

    The document also stipulates that the contractor will have to return the proceeds gained from the sale of valuable metals to Russia's state coffers.

    The Topol's parts reportedly contain approximately 198 grams of gold, 4.6 kilograms of silver and five grams of platinum.

    The Topol ICBM's mass production began in 1984 and about 400 such missiles have been made since then. By the early 2020s, all the Topols are set to be replaced with an upgraded version of the Topol-M. 

