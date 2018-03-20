Register
23:54 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    M777 Light Towed Howitzer

    US Army Close to Fielding Howitzers Firing Hypersonic, Precision-Strike Shells

    CC BY 2.0 / Jonathan Mallard / Howitzer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 06

    The US Army is planning to demonstrate artillery technology capable of firing hypersonic projectiles sooner rather than later.

    Speaking to Defense News on March 19, Brigadier General Stephen Maranian, team leader for the Long-Range Precision Fires (LRPF) modernization team, said the service is planning to extend the cannon on Howitzer M777 units to "be able to achieve the velocity out of the tube that hypersonics would require."

    Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzers at a rehearsal of a military parade in Moscow to mark the 71st anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Out of Sight: Russia's New Self-Propelled Howitzer Leaves NATO Behind

    Expanding the cannon's internal diameter from a 39-caliber to a 58-caliber will take place after the service finishes testing the XM113, a projectile "filled with insensitive munition high explosive and a supplementary charge," according to an Army fact-sheet on the rocket-assisted artillery round. The projectile is currently under development at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, and could be delivered to US Army artillery teams in two and a half years, Maranian told Defense News.

    The XM113 round will increase the range of howitzers by about 33 percent, from about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) to 40 kilometers (24.8 miles). Each round is compatible with US Army precision guidance kits that turn artillery shells into smart weapons.

    While it's not clear how soon the service will put hypersonic projectiles into howitzers, the LRFP modernization team is already looking at developing surface-to-surface missiles with "deep range" that extends about five times further than the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

    Smoke rises from the Raqqa province Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    New Footage Shows Howitzer Shells Obliterating Daesh Targets in Raqqa (WATCH)

    "The types of technologies we are looking at are those that can hone in on signals to be able to attack [hostile] integrated air defense assets, the ability to hit moved or moving targets across multiple domains, so both land and maritime targets that are moving and the ability to deliver loitering [intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance] to very deep ranges on the battlefield out to 500 kilometers," Maranian told Defense News.

    Related:

    US Planning to Launch Attack Against Syrian Army 'Very Soon' - Source
    US Javelin Sale Will Reduce Kiev's Incentive to Modernize Army – Analysts
    US Army Launches Video Game to Help Combat Sexual Harassment
    WATCH: US Army Drills With Shooting Robots for First Time
    Kidney From Russian Man Killed in Drive-By Given to US Army Vet
    Tags:
    hypersonic weapons, guided artillery round, howitzers, US Army, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse