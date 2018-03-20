Register
02:47 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China arrive on their armoured vehicles at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015.

    China to Apply ‘Military Pressure’ Against US for Signing of Taiwan Travel Act

    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    141

    An editorial in China’s state-run Global Times has announced that Beijing “will and should” respond to US President Donald Trump’s signing of the Taiwan Travel Act on Friday with “military pressure.”

    "China will and should take timely countermeasures against the US and all ‘Taiwan independence' secessionist forces through diplomatic and military means if US legislation that encourages high-level contact between the US and the island of Taiwan is implemented," the Global Times reported Sunday.

    Taipei City
    CC BY 2.0 / David Hsieh / Taipei City
    US Taiwan Travel Act Sends Wrong Signal to 'Separatists' - Chinese Foreign Ministry

    Xu Guangyu, a retired People's Liberation Army general, told the Global Times that "the passing of the act is a serious political provocation, as it has crossed the ‘red line' and will thoroughly undermine relations" between the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the US. Liu Weidong, a researcher with the Institute of American Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, noted for the same article that China would have no choice but to respond to increasing closeness between Washington and Taipei with counter moves that will strongly affect the US.

    The editorial warns ominously that "China's Anti-Secession Law provides a series of conditions wherein the Taiwan question is solved through non-peaceful means."

    The bill is a "seemingly innocuous" measure that allows "senior officials to travel to Taiwan and vice versa," Thomas Shattuck said in an analysis on Sunday. Shattuck is a research associate at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, a think tank headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    Beijing firmly opposes any country elevating relations with Taiwan and this stance is especially true for US-Taiwan relations, since Beijing claims this violates the "One China" principle, Shattuck noted.

    Taipei
    CC0
    China Lodges Complaint to US After Adoption of Taiwan Relations Bill

    The government of the People's Republic of China in Beijing has, since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, maintained that Taiwan is not a separate country from the PRC but rather a rebellious province, the last stronghold of the Republic of China that governed all of China from 1912 until the communist victory in 1949. While the government of Taiwan has not officially declared independence from the PRC, its de facto political autonomy is something Beijing has long struggled to force other governments not to endorse.

    On Sunday, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian told reporters that "the Chinese Armed Forces are resolutely against the Taiwan Travel Act signed on March 16. This is a clear violation of the 'One China' principle and the provisions of the three US-Chinese joint communiques. This is a direct interference into China's domestic affairs harming the relations between the military forces of two countries."

    Related:

    PLA Opens Website For Tip-Offs
    Beijing Quietly Builds Another Amphibious Warship for PLA Navy
    Advanced Weapons Showcase Rapid Military Development at China's PLA Exhibition
    China Vows Response if US Imposes New Trade Tariffs on Beijing
    US-China Trade Standoff: Journalist Predicts Beijing’s 'Tit-for-Tat Retaliation'
    Tags:
    military, PLA, Donald Trump, Taiwan, Republic of China, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse