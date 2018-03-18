Register
19:07 GMT +318 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soviet intelligence agent Heinz Felfe, right, at the presentation of his book Memoirs of an Agent at Friendship House

    Master Spy and Good Friend: Soviet Union's Man in West German Intel Remembered

    © Sputnik/ B. Banov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Heinz Felfe, an outstanding Soviet intelligence agent, who during the Cold War made an invaluable contribution to unraveling the West's plans for the USSR and ultimately to preserving peace, would be a hundred years on Sunday.

    According to historians of intelligence services, the name of Felfe is on a par with legendary members of the British "Cambridge Five" led by Kim Philby as well as the Soviet intelligence agents who helped extract information about the US Manhattan Project.

    Heinz Felfe was born in Dresden in 1918 into the family of a police officer. With the outbreak of WWII in September 1939, he took part in military operations against Poland.

    George Blake, a former British spy and double agent in service of the Soviet Union, seen in Moscow in this Nov. 15, 2006 file photo
    © AP Photo/
    Legendary Soviet Spy George Blake Calls on Russian Agents to 'Fight World's Evil'
    But he did not have to fight long as he fell ill with pneumonia and was demobilized. In 1941, Felfe received secondary education and joined the security police of the Main Directorate of Imperial Security (RSHA). He was subsequently sent to study law at the University of Berlin.

    In August 1943, Felfe was transferred to the Sixth Directorate of the RSHA, engaged in external intelligence and led by Walter Schellenberg.

    After a while, Felfe was promoted to the head the RSHA’a Switzerland department. In May 1945, he was taken prisoner by the British, but was released in the autumn of 1946. At this time, his political views began to change.

    He realized that Soviet foreign policy was aimed at making sure that Germany remained a single and neutral state. The idea did not sit well with the West, which advocated the creation of a pro-American zone of occupation and the partition of Germany.

    This wasn’t lost on Felfe, of course, and impacted his views regarding the West and the Soviet Union,” Vitaly Korotkov, a veteran of Russian foreign intelligence service, who at one time maintained contact with Felfe, told RIA Novosti.

    Turning Point

    But the key motive that shifted Heinz Felfe’s views in favor of cooperation with Moscow was the sight of the ruins of his native Dresden, after the barbarous British and US bombings of the city in February 1945, brutal and absolutely senseless from a military standpoint. According to various estimates, tens of thousands of Dresden's residents were killed. Felfe’s first contact of with Soviet intelligence happened in the early 1950s.

    "During this time, Heinz met one of his colleagues in the Sixth Department of the RSHA, Hans Clemens, who already cooperated with our intelligence, and Clemens began to gauge Felfe’s attitude towards the Soviet Union with an eye to possible cooperation with us," Korotkov said.

    The information obtained about Felfe convinced Soviet intelligence that he was a viable candidate for recruitment.

    "When they met again, Clemens told Felfe that he would put him in touch with his Soviet comrades. In 1951 Heinz came to Berlin where he had a talk with representatives of our intelligence service and he agreed to cooperate," Korotkov continued.

    A Man of Action

    Felfe was instructed to find hind himself a job with the "Gehlen Organization” — the largest intelligence organization of post-war West Germany,created by the Americans and headed by Reinhard Gehlen, who directed operational intelligence at the Soviet-German front during the war.

    "Heinz initially managed to get a job at one of the Gehlen Organization’s units and was subsequently transferred to their headquarters in the Munich suburb of Pullach," Korotkov noted.

    In 1953, information obtained by Heinz Felfe helped the Soviet Union foil a Western plot to stage a coup in East Berlin.

    In 1956, the Gehlen Organization was renamed the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), and Felfe was put at the helm one of its departments, engaged in work pertaining to the USSR.

    For example, in 1953, thanks to the information received from Felfe, the USSR managed to react quickly to the West-organized coup attempt in East Berlin.

    An NSA supercomputer in the 1970s
    © Photo: NSA (file photo)
    Slow Thaw: Cold War-Era Soviet Spy Freed After Three Decades in US Prison
    During his years as a Soviet intelligence agent Heinz Felfe handed more than 15,000 classified documents and information about more than a hundred CIA moles over to Moscow.

    Seeing many of its operations against the Soviet Union falling flat, the BND started getting suspicious eventually closing in on Felfe.

    In November 1961 Heinz Felfe was arrested and sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

    "He spent six years in prison, and all that time Soviet intelligence sought his exchange. West German politicians eventually decided that an exchange would be the best way to go and would help the BND and the Americans get back their agents arrested in the USSR and East Germany,” Korotkov said.

    In February 1969, Heinz Felfe was exchanged for 21 Western agents — literally a bus, in which they were handed over to the West German side. Felfe became a citizen of the GDR, made his home in East Berlin and started teaching criminology at the University of Berlin.

    In his memoirs, Felfe wrote that he felt proud that he had helped expose the war mongers.

    "The hard years I spent working as a Soviet agent were the best years of my life," he noted.

    For his outstanding contribution to strengthening the security of the Soviet Union, and his longtime and fruitful cooperation with Soviet intelligence, Heinz Felfe was awarded the Order of the Red Banner and Red Star as well as the badge of "Honorary Officer of the Committee for State Security" bestowed on him by the heads of the Soviet KGB.

    READ MORE: The Cambridge Six: MI5 Confirms the Name of Another Top Soviet Spy

    Related:

    Legendary Soviet agent Boris Gudz dies at 104
    Soviet agent Abel's illegal ring in Latin America uncovered in new book
    Tags:
    anniversary, Soviet intelligence, tribute, super agent, CIA, BND, KGB, Vitaly Korotkov, Hans Clemens, Heinz Felfe, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Soviet Military Memorials in Poland
    Soviet Military Memorials in Poland
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse