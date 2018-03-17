Canada to Deploy Troops in Mali This Year - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The government of Canada will send military forces to Mali this year in response to a request from the United Nations, local media reported.

Ottawa notified the UN that it will deploy helicopters, support troops and medical personnel to Mali, CBC Canada reported on Friday evening citing a senior government official.

The deployment will be part of the Canadian military's peacekeeping mission, the report said, but the details of the mission have not been finalized.

Mali gained independence from France in 1960, however Paris sent its troops to the African country in 2012 following the offensive of Islamists that captured a number of cities.

In 2013, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution establishing the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) to support political processes in the country and to tackle several security-related problems.