Canada to Deploy Troops in Mali This Year - Reports

Ottawa notified the UN that it will deploy helicopters, support troops and medical personnel to Mali, CBC Canada reported on Friday evening citing a senior government official.
Mali gained independence from France in 1960, however Paris sent its troops to the African country in 2012 following the offensive of Islamists that captured a number of cities.
In 2013, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution establishing the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) to support political processes in the country and to tackle several security-related problems.
