Register
11:51 GMT +316 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German police officers. (File)

    Germany: Syrian Migrant Accused of Plotting Terror Attack on Behalf of Daesh

    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    103

    The terrorist attacks over the past few years have fueled concerns across Europe that terrorists are masquerading as refugees to infiltrate the continent.

    German prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old Syrian migrant of plotting a major terror attack and of having links to Daesh.

    “According to the defendant, he planned to kill at least 200 people in addition to earlier IS [Daesh*]-sponsored attacks in Europe. He deemed it important to create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among Germans,” the Federal Prosecutor’s Office said in a press-release on Thursday.

    According to the investigation, “inspired” by jihadist ideas and Daesh ideology, the suspect, whose name is mentioned only as Yamen A., started planning an attack with explosives during a major public gathering in July 2017.

    Concert goers wait to be picked up at the scene of a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017.
    © AFP 2018/ PAUL ELLIS
    Attack in Manchester Strengthens Germany's Resolve to Fight Terrorism - Merkel
    The statement makes no mention of exactly where and when the suspect planned to attack, saying only that he had learned from the Internet how to assemble a detonator and make an explosive device from hydrogen peroxide, sulfuric acid and acetone.

    It added that the Syrian had started buying components and chemicals for the explosive device in late-July, 2017.

    Federal prosecutors launched a preliminary probe into Yasen A. on October 21, 2017. The Syrian was arrested on October 31, 2017, and has since remained in police custody pending trial.

    A wave of terrorist attacks, Islamist-motivated ones in particular, has hit several European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Sweden and others, in recent months.

    “The EU is facing a range of terrorist threats and attacks of a violent jihadist nature, from both networked groups and lone actors. The attacks in Brussels, Nice and Berlin in particular, with explosives (Brussels) and vehicles (Nice and Berlin) were used to randomly kill and wound as many people as possible,  and again demonstrated the harm jihadist militants are able and willing to inflict upon EU citizens,” Europol said in its 2017 “Terrorism Situation and Trend Report.” 

    READ MORE: Homegrown Terrorism Key Security Challenge for Germany — Vice Chancellor

    *Daesh (Islamic State, ISIS) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia.

    Related:

    Germany, Netherlands Set to Create Joint Air Defense Unit to Fight Terrorism
    Attack in Manchester Strengthens Germany's Resolve to Fight Terrorism - Merkel
    Homegrown Terrorism Key Security Challenge for Germany - Vice Chancellor
    Tags:
    Syrian migrant, charge, terrorism, arrest, German Federal Prosecutor's Office, Europol, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse