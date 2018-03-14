Register
22:47 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    MSTA-S self-propelled howitzer

    Russian Krasnopol or US Excalibur: Which is the More Accurate Artillery Round?

    © Sputnik/ Evgeni Biyatov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The Russian Defense Ministry's recently released video showing the test-firing of its Krasnopol laser-guided artillery round has prompted military experts to debate the merits of the Russian system compared with the US military's Excalibur GPS-guided artillery shell. Military observer Vadim Saranov compared the two systems.

    Lasers vs. GPS

    The US was the first country to adopt guided artillery munitions into its military with the 155-mm M712 Copperhead cannon-launched laser-guided explosive shell, introduced in 1982. The Soviet Union followed shortly thereafter with the 152mm 2K25 Krasnopol laser designator-guided shell, introduced in 1986.

    The two systems had similar accuracy and range characteristics and targeting principles, although the Soviet Krasnopol's effective firing range was 20 km, compared to the Copperhead's 16 km. Both shells featured an inertial system to correct the round in mid-flight, with a semi-active laser switched on during the final approach to target to improve accuracy.

    However, as Saranov pointed out, early experience proved that the guided artillery shell principle was fraught with issues that needed solving. "Shells could only hit targets located in the line of sight of the laser illumination station's operator," the journalist noted. Furthermore, bringing the targeting system up to the frontline unnoticed was no easy task. Operators "would have to drag the automatized fire control system with laser target designator, range finder, commander's console and radio communications station along," these components together weighing several dozen kilograms.

    T-72 B3 tanks
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pivovarov
    Tank Tag: New Russian Battle Tactics Revealed (VIDEO)
    The Soviet-era Krasnopol's automated fire control system, including thermal imager, weighed 42 kg, and required three people to carry. Furthermore, target illumination time reached upwards of 10-13 seconds, making troops vulnerable to being spotted. These issues raised questions about the system's survivability in combat.

    Nevertheless, Viktor Murakhovsky, editor-in-chief of Arsenal of the Fatherland, a Russian military magazine, emphasized that while laser-guided munitions do have their limitations, they can't be beat when it comes to accuracy.

    What's more, the military expert pointed out that with improvements in technology, the laser rangefinder-designator "no longer needs to be carried, but can be installed on [armored vehicle-based] mobile reconnaissance points, helicopters or even drones."

    In any case, starting in the late 1990s, Russian and American views on guided artillery shells began to diverge. Russian weapons makers continued to improve the Krasnopol, expanding its range to 25 km, while the Americans switched to satellite navigation for targeting. 

    In 2006, the Pentagon adopted the M982 Excalibur, a GPS-guided projectile. The system's use in Iraq proved satisfactory to US generals, with 92% of the ammunition fired landing within a radius of just 4 meters of its target at a range of up to 40 km. An upgraded Excalibur saw a range increase to 57 km. Additionally, satellite navigation improved US artillery systems' operation in poor meteorological conditions, with the earlier Copperhead often simply impossible to aim due to cloud cover, strong fog or smoke.

    Marines with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, fire an M982 Excalibur round from an M777 howitzer during a recent fire support mission
    CC0
    Marines with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, fire an M982 Excalibur round from an M777 howitzer during a recent fire support mission

    However, as experts have pointed out, the American system has one major drawback which can offset all its advantages.

    "The satellite guidance of high-precision weapons allows [the US] to carry out only 'policing tasks'," Alexei Levchenkov, director of TeKnol, a technology firm specializing in navigation systems, explained. "If there is resistance in the form of radio electronic warfare systems, you can forget about satellites. In that case, there are only two methods of guidance: inertial or target illumination."

    Another shortcoming with the GPS-guided shell is its lack of accuracy against moving targets. Meanwhile, the Krasnopol has proven capable of hitting enemy armor moving at speeds of up to 36 km per hour.

    US troops prepare to fire the M982 Excalibur round
    US troops prepare to fire the M982 Excalibur round

    A BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system fires during gun practice of the Baltic Fleet Coast Artillery Corps at the Pavenkovo range, Kaliningrad Region.
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Tempered in Battle: Top 5 Longest-Serving Weapons in Russian and US Arsenals
    In any event, Saranov noted that Raytheon, creators of the Excalibur, began creating an 'Excalibur S' projectile with laser guidance capability in 2014. Meanwhile, the Tula Instrument Design Bureau has been working on the 'Krasnopol-D', equipped with satellite guidance. These developments "are leading to a situation where, in the near future, Russia and the United States will have whole lines of guided shells for combat against various kinds of targets," the journalist wrote.

    Cost-Efficiency

    The main drawback of guided artillery rounds has been their price tag, which prevents them from being fitted on all artillery. The cost of the Excalibur and Krasnopol is roughly the same, running $50,000-$70,000 apiece. 

    A cheaper alternative is using rounds with 'smart' gadgets, GPS sensors and miniaturized aerodynamic controls fitted on conventional ammunition. In 2013, the Pentagon began receiving the M1156 Precision Guidance Kit, which turns the Army's existing 155 mm shells into smart weapons at less than $10,000 apiece. The tradeoff is accuracy, which is about half that of the Excalibur. The Moscow-based Kompass Construction bureau began worked on its own GLONASS-equipped navigation module for artillery ammunition.

    "In the future, ammunition with these kinds of kits will be used to fire on unobservable targets, while laser-guided rounds will be used on those within the line of sight," Murakhovsky believes. "In this case, the use of shells will decline significantly. Under current norms, 600-900 shells can be expended to destroy a single tank; the Krasnopol, meanwhile, has a hit probability of 90-95%, and of course, no tank can withstand a 155 mm projectile penetration from above," the expert concluded.

    Related:

    US Army Makes Massive Artillery Orders to Train for Conventional War
    WATCH Syrian Army Fight Al-Nusra Front With Heavy Artillery
    Ankara Retaliates With Artillery Fire at Afrin After Kurdish YPG Missile Attacks
    Turkey Vows to 'Tear Down' YPG Forces, Opens Artillery Fire on Syria's Afrin
    Tags:
    GPS, laser, guided artillery round, Excalibur, Krasnopol, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok