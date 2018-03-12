Register
    This 13 December, 2004 US Navy handout image shows the conventionally powered aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67) as she returns to her homeport of Mayport, Florida

    US May Rein in Nuclear Subs, Carriers from War Games Near Korean Peninsula

    Military & Intelligence
    The US military is reportedly keeping some of its aircraft carriers from participating in war games around the Korean Peninsula ahead of an upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

    Last year the US Navy sent three aircraft carriers to conduct training drills near the peninsula. Typically, carriers also take part in the annual Key Resolve and Foal Eagle exercises, which are coming up, but a new report suggests the carriers may be left out this year.

    USS Nimitz (CVN-68), a US Navy aircraft carrier
    US Navy to Conduct ‘Rare’ Tri-Carrier Exercises Near Korean Peninsula

    "While the US aircraft carriers have taken part in South Korea-US exercises in the past, it has been decided that none will be coming for the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle exercises," a South Korean Defense Ministry source told Hankyoreh last week, adding, "there is a possibility no nuclear submarines will be coming, either."

    The Pentagon has yet to confirm whether certain vessels or personnel are being kept out of the exercises. The South Korean official insisted the decision had nothing to do with the recent easing of tensions between Seoul, Pyongyang and Washington.

    Trump verbally accepted an invitation to meet with Kim last week, stating that he expected "tremendous success" in solving the problem of a nuclear-capable North Korean state.

    FILE- In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea
    'We Feel They Trust Us': Sweden Poised to Play Host to Trump-Kim Meeting

    On Monday, Pyongyang appeared to have cold feet, though. "We have not seen nor received an official response from the North Korean regime regarding the North Korea-US summit," a spokesman for the South Korean Ministry of Unification told reporters March 12.

    Pyongyang is approaching the summit "with caution and they need time to organize their stance," the spokesman noted.

    Nevertheless, Kim has expressed a willingness to sign a peace agreement with the US and establish formal diplomatic ties with Washington and Seoul, South Korean media reported Monday. Kim has reportedly agreed in principle to hold off on ballistic missile and nuclear weapons development while the window of time to reach an agreement with the US is still open.

