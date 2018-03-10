Register
15:06 GMT +310 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Su-27 and F-16

    Russia Shows No Signs of Aggression in the Baltic - NATO General

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    150

    "General Petr Pavel assured that most of the alleged airspace violations in the Baltic Sea region happen due to either technical or human errors. He finds use of "Russian aggression" term ungrounded."

    General Petr Pavel, chairman of the NATO Military Committee, has told reporters that the alliance hasn't detected any offensive acts on Russia's part near the borders of the Baltic states, reports the portal Military.com. The general even went as far as to warn against using the term "Russian aggression" in context of the situation in the Baltic, as there are currently no open hostilities going on.

    "All we have [seen] in the region is increased military presence, more exercises, more flights of long-range aviation, more use of intelligence. But I wouldn't call it 'aggression,'" Military.com quotes the general as saying.

    READ MORE: US Fighter Aircraft Arrive in Estonia to Take Part in Drills

    Petr Pavel also noted that there has so far been no violation of the Baltic states' territory, "even [their] airspace." He added that most of the "so-called violations" are caused by technical malfunctions or due to unintentional human error, such as a lack of proper communication with air traffic control.

    READ MORE: Eastern Europe Has 'Become Hostage to the US and NATO' – Security Analyst

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced in 2017 that the alliance will maintain its increased presence in the Baltic states as long as the alleged Russian threat persists. NATO fighters intercepted Russian Su-30 fighters in November and December 2017 in international airspace over the Baltic, as they were flying with their transponders switched off.

    Related:

    NATO to Stay in Baltic Region, Eastern Europe 'As Long As Necessary'
    Almost Entire US Division in the Baltic States, Violating Russia-NATO Deal - MoD
    NATO F-16 Fighters Intercept Russian Jets in Int'l Airspace Over Baltic Sea
    Four Multinational Battlegroups in Baltic States 'Fully Operational' - NATO
    NATO's 'Second Hand Store': Brussels Arms Baltic Allies With Antiquated Ships
    Tags:
    interceptor jet, russian aggression, interception, interceptor, jet, NATO, Petr Pavel, Baltics, Baltic Region, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop from the Geneva Motor Show
    Cream of the Crop From the Geneva Motor Show
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok