Register
00:26 GMT +310 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The US military has begun testing the ski jump take-offs for the F-35 fighter jet variant that is nearing initial operating capability for use by the US Marines.

    More Problems, More Money: F-35 Costs Soar Faster Than the Planes Do

    Screen Shot
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    110

    Twenty-one years after the first F-35 contract was awarded to Lockheed Martin, only about half of the stealthy planes in the US fleet can fly. The largest global defense contractors, however, are poised to rake in another $16 billion in revenue for “modernizing” the plane.

    Representative Nikki Tsongas (D-MA), the highest-ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee's Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee, stated Wednesday that the modernization program cost was "an astonishingly high amount," which, "as far as I'm aware, greatly exceeds any cost figures previously provided to Congress."

    In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, file photo, an F-35 jet arrives at its new operational base at Hill Air Force Base, in northern Utah.
    © AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer
    Turkey Expects F-35 Delivery Soon, But Greeks, Armenians Seek to Block Deal

    Some US taxpayers might wonder how putting a US astronaut on the moon could accelerate from dream to reality in fewer than 10 years, yet the Pentagon, Lockheed Martin and the F-35's many subcontractors are 21 years into a single fighter jet program that still suffers from occasional surface corrosion, engine fires, oxygenation system malfunctioning and janky ejection seats.

    The controversial F-35 Lightning II program is already over budget and years behind schedule. The supply chain to simply send parts to bases for fixing the planes is six years behind schedule, as the Government Accountability Office has reported.

    The Pentagon's F-35 program director believes software "modernization" R&D will cost at least $10 billion over the next seven years. The US share of the development costs is 70 percent, or about $7 billion.

    Speaking with Defense News on Wednesday, F-35 program chief Mat Winter explained, "It's predominantly software" that needs iterative upgrades. "I realize that this is not traditional," Winter said. Indeed, the F-35 program is the most expensive weapons program in United States history.

    F-35
    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    Pentagon's Trillion-Dollar Nightmare: F-35 'Years Away' From Becoming Combat Ready

    Throw in the costs to procure the software — after paying the contractors to develop it — and the "modernization" effort leaves taxpayers footing a cool $16 billion tab. Winter offered a glimmer of hope that the "estimate will most like come down, most likely… but I don't guarantee anything."

    Not all lawmakers are buying what Winter is selling. Ohio Republican Mike Turner worried that the DoD modernization cost estimate provided in the form of a written report was so lacking in real insight that it "reduces our overall confidence the Department of Defense actually knows the answer to the question," Defense News notes.

    Modernization is intended to shore up some of the plane's software bugs and glitches, providing about 53 new capabilities, the news outlet said. According to a January audit by Defense Department Director of Testing & Evaluation, the F-35's software platforms have around 1,000 existing "unresolved deficiencies."

    This program seems to exhibit what some analysts call failing up: the program faces setback after setback and US lawmakers keep authorizing more and more payments for solutions to a virtually infinite list of problems. The more it fails, the more the program's budget creeps larger and larger.

    Related:

    Turkey Expects F-35 Delivery Soon, But Greeks, Armenians Seek to Block Deal
    Singapore ‘Seriously Evaluating’ F-35, Lockheed Executive Says
    ‘Not Coming Down Fast Enough’: Pentagon Unsatisfied With Lockheed’s F-35 Prices
    Norway Nervous Its Cherished F-35 Fighter Jets Share National Secrets With US
    Tags:
    cost growth, f-35, Mat Winter, Nikki Tsongas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok